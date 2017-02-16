Nougat’s Google Assistant Rolled Out To More Devices

Google Assistant is a new feature introduced in the latest Android Nougat version and it rolled out only to Google Pixel and Pixel XL in the US. Google didn’t say when this feature will be available to new devices, but it seems that it started popping up on the Nexus 6P, Alcatel Idol 4 and other phones.

9To5Google has reported that Google has accidentally rolled out an alpha release of its Android search app, allowing beta testers to enable Google Assistant support on other devices that the Pixel phones. Some users have complained that the updated Android search app doesn’t work for them, but most beta testers who loaded version 6.13 for the first time were greeted with the message “New! You just got the Google Assistant”

So, from now on, when users will tap and hold on the on-screen Home Button, a ““Hi, how can I help?” prompt will launch and they will give a voice command. The app won’t work perfectly, as it’s buggy and crashes, while the Feed cards don’t load until users stop the application. It will take a while until the software will reach the beta phase and will expand to non-Pixel hardware, but at least now, Assistant support is available in Google’s Allo app.

Recently, Google has released instant tethering, which will help users to never worry about losing their internet connection, as they will turn their smartphone into a personal internet router and share internet usage with other devices. The main device will become an always-on internet hotspot and as long as the other device is signed in to the same Google Account, it will automatically connect to the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P or Nexus 6 tablet.

This feature will be enabled by going to the Settings menu > Personal > Google > Instant Tethering. After tapping on instant tethering, users will select Provide Data Connection and finally, they’ll set up a host device from the above list.