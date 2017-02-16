PlayStation 4 vs. Nintendo Switch – Best Features, Improvements and Price

The Nintendo Switch is scheduled to be released on March 3, 2017 while the PlayStation 4 has been in stores since 2013. Today we will compare these two consoles and give you an idea on which of them is worth purchasing.

Design and Features

When it comes to the design, the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch don’t look alike at all. First of all, the PlayStation 4 is much larger and heavier and it takes a pretty significant amount of space. The upcoming Nintendo Switch is quite small and doesn’t need too much space on your shelf.

In spite of being so small, the device comes with many slots and ports on the outside. You will not be able to use discs on this console, but it does feature a microSD card slot, which supports microSDXC cards with up to 2TB of storage.

The PlayStation 4 is a home console that comes with two USB 3.1 ports, a HDMI out and a PlayStation camera (which you will need in order to use the PlayStation VR feature). We have to mention that the new PlayStation 4 model is slimmer than the original one, but it is still way bigger than the Nintendo Switch.

Controller

The PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller has not changed much from the previous PlayStation controllers. The controller comes with a face-button layout, a share button, symmetrical control sticks, triggers and, of course, the “PlayStation” 4 button that’s located in the middle-down of the controller.

The Nintendo Switch comes with different control schemes, which can change your gaming experience. For example, while using the controller in the system’s docked configuration, the control scheme is quite similar to the PlayStation 4, with two sticks, triggers and buttons. However, when you remove the controller from the system’s dock, you will notice that the Joy-Con controllers can be used independently.

Power

We can clearly say that the PlayStation 4 is way more powerful than the Nintendo Switch. However, using the Nintendo Switch, you will be able to play games while you are traveling by car, bus or even by plane.

Display And Resolution

The Nintendo Switch is able to run games in 1080p on a TV and in 720p on its built-in screen system. We have to remind you that the standard PlayStation 4 is able to run games at 1080p also with much better contracts on white and black colors.

Price

The Nintendo Switch will be sold for $300 when it will be released on March 3, 2017. On the other hand, the PlayStation 4 costs $300, but the hardware packages change throughout the year and vary from retailer to retailer. At the same time, the PlayStation 4 is and will be easier to find in stores when compared to Nintendo Switch.

Conclusion

The Nintendo Switch is a pretty awesome console, which many gamers will want to get their hands on. However, the PlayStation 4 will remain the console for hardcore gamers that want to play their favorite titles using a more powerful box.