Pokemon Go To Receive Over 80 Second Gen Pokemon

Niantic started panicking when the Pokemon Go hype died, because players got bored a few months later and abandoned the game, especially when winter came and the cold and snow from some parts of the world prevented the players from going outside to hunt Pokemon. But the developer didn’t lose hope and continued to work on the game, promising to bring second generation Pokemon. The latest update comes with 80 more Pokemon from the Johto Region.
According to the change-log provided by Niantic, the 80 new Pokemon have their origin in the Johto region in the previous Pokemon Gold and Silver games, but there are also Pokemon with gender-specific variations.
Players will have more opportunities to evolve their Pokemon discovered in the Kanto region, which will turn into Pokemon that will live in the Johto region. In order to evolve some Pokemon, users will need new Evolution items they’ll find at Pokestops.
Another interesting change is related to the behavior of Pokemon in the wild, when players will try to catch them, as they will have some surprising reactions. Niantic has also added new item carousels and they will allow players to select Berries and Poke Balls on the encounter screen.
Pokemon like eating Berries and players will feed them more fruits. They will get two new Berries – Nanab Berries and Pinap Berries – when they will spin the Photo Disc at PokeStops. If a Pokemon eats Nanab berries, it will be easier to catch it, as this fruit will slow its movements, while the Pinap Berry will double the amount of Candy players will receive if they succeed catching the next Pokemon.
The developer has brought new avatars and expanded wardrobe to customize the look of the players, who will have the possibility to choose their favorite shirts, pants, hats, or other items. It isn’t sure if these items will be earned for free in the game, or they will be purchased.