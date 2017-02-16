Red Dead Redemption 2 To Dethrone GTA Online in Terms of Popularity

Rockstar’s upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 is pretty much set to be the gaming behemoth new hit game and judging by the footage and leeks which have been confirmed so far there is no denying it. Notwithstanding the fact that the guys from Rockstar are inclined not to consider the single player offline mode, the game is still presenting itself to be an amazing one.

The focal point of Rockstar will most likely be centered on the mini transactions within the game which will allow players some degree of customization. Red Dead Redemption 2 will most likely follow these procedures as they have raked in a lot of profits from the same system present in GTA Online. Irrespective of the fact that Rockstar are aiming for profits we are sure that players around the world will purchase the game to explore the new campaign mode and character development.

Rockstar is aiming to score big with their new Red Dead Redemption 2 and it is likely to dethrone GTA Online in terms of popularity as it is set to arrive with a massive online multiplayer mode. They have confirmed that its multiplayer mode is nothing short of amazing and a lot of fans are getting excited over the fact that entertainment will be the most highlighted feature of the game.

A competitive dynamic is also said to be feature within the game and will also feature in upcoming releases of possible DLCs for the game which will not only increase the game’s amazing popularity but it will also add more amazing features and tweaks to the game which will only make it more interesting to play.

GTA 5 Online might have the title of one of the best multiplayer online games but as Red Dead Redemption 2 is announcing itself to surge in popularity, that perk might soon fall off for the GTA franchise in favor of something more entertaining built around a completely new story.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be launched on PS4 and Xbox One devices in autumn 2017 and Rockstar is yet to announce a more official release date and the fact that it is coming to PC devices or not. There is a lot to expect from the upcoming hit came and we are sure that it will deliver what we expect it to.