Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Received Android Nougat Update in Europe

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are the premium solutions of 2016, offered by the Korean company as a direct successor to the previous year’s Galaxy S6. The device has been an overall success, but one of the things that have continuously dragged it down is the fact that it hasn’t received Android Nougat as the operating system. With the Galaxy S8 release in proximity, we are getting closer and closer to a bad finish for the otherwise great smartphone and its Edge variant.
Good news come from Turkey however, as it would seem that the country has started the Android Nougat rollout for the two aforementioned Samsung devices. This adds yet another country to the otherwise limited list of states in which Android 7.0 has been officially deployed. As mentioned before, it won’t be that long now until we see the next chapter in Samsung’s Galaxy S series, so it’s a little questionable for how long the manufacturer will continue to make updating the S7 software its priority.
This might mean that S7 owners from countries where the rollout hasn’t happened yet could end up pulling the short straw and departing the situation as the losing party. The firmware build that was used for the Galaxy S7 is G930FXXU1DQB7 whereas the Galaxy S7 Edge got the firmware number G935FXXU1DQB7.
There are also rumors about a potential upcoming update for the previously released smartphones, Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6. There is no confirmed timeframe and no citable source, so it’s better to take this as nothing more than a rumor for the time being, but it might be refreshing to consider the possibility.
It is worth noting that we are talking about Android 7.0 Nougat and not the current build of the OS which is Android 7.1.1. The latter is also on the brink of becoming outdated as Google is currently testing out the next version of the software on its Beta platform. The next available Android build will be 7.1.2, but it will only feature minor changes and implementations.