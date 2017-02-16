WhatsApp Latest Update Available to Download – Get the OTA or APK Now

WhatsApp is one of those apps that is highly unlikely to miss from someone’s smartphone. The fact that everyone uses or has at one point used WhatsApp shouldn’t surprise you since the app has registered over 1.1 BILLION active users. That’s quite a lot, and ultimately your close ones and people you know are part of that number. WhatsApp’s popularity is due to the fact that we live in a time when speed is everything.
We need the fastest solution for every problem, and even when something is being done in an acceptable manner from a speed or effectiveness perspective, we are most often still looking for ways to improve it. WhatsApp provides the fastest solution available for communication. Instant messaging keeps you in touch with your friends and family, and it could also be the tool you need to tie new bonds of friendship or business even.
The latest version of WhatsApp has been released, and it features more improvements that seek to make the entire experience as enjoyable as possible. The latest update isn’t something you would rush across town to tell your friend about, as there are no flashy features included. But even so, the fact that it’s free to download and install remove any possible reason for which you wouldn’t update your version of WhatsApp.
How to get it
You can download the update over the air from the official app marketplace pertaining to your device’s operating system, but you can also download the APK file. APK files are great for when you need to install something but can’t access the internet on your mobile device to get it. Just simply download the latest build APK file on your phone and tap it from the device to begin the installation. If you haven’t enabled Unknown Sources yet, do it prior to beginning the installation. This will allow your phone to install apps that don’t come from the official app store.