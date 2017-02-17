Asus ZenFone 3 Go Leaks Show its New Specifications and Release Date

Asus has launched their “Go” series way back in 2015 and the company has since enjoyed a lot of popularity from fans and has launched a lot of variants with slight changes to their devices. The Asus ZenFone Go 4.5 and ZenFone Go 5.0 have made their appearance in December 2015 respectively March 2016 and came with some improvements as refreshed versions of both devices.

Asus is going to finally revamp their ZenFone series at the MWC 2017 which will happen this month in Barcelona. There were some leaks about the specification of the upcoming device from Asus and people are eagerly waiting for its imminent arrival. When one looks at the rendered images, one can expect a design overhaul as well as some improved specifications.

Design

The device will come with a full metal build and will have antenna band on top of the device as well as its chin and not only did the camera changed its position to the side but its lens are also smaller in terms of providing a better focus.

There is no button to be seen on the rear or front of the device and we can assume it will have no fingerprint scanner whatsoever. The new ZenFone 3 Go will come in three color variants, that of black, pink and gold and will have its speakers mounted on the bottom edge of the device.

Specifications

The Asus ZenFone 3 Go device will come equipped with a 5 inch HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels and is believed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 410 chip paired with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage wise, the smartphone will have 16GB of internal storage.

Camera wise, the device will come equipped with a 13MP rear snapper paired with a 5MP frontal lens. The camera will benefit from soft LED flash in order to take some amazing selfies in low light conditions. In order to suppress noise better, the device will come with dual MEMS Microphones and five magnet speakers.

The device has rather inferior specifications but judging by its low price tag of about 150 Euro it is sure to become a personal favorite for those on a budget.