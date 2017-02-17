Clash Royale Tips and Tricks for a Better Gaming Hour

Almost one year has passed since the Clash Royale game has been released. As most of you already know, this is a card video game that has been developed and published by Supercell, the same company that has created “Clash of Clans”.

Today we will give you some tips and tricks, which you can use in this game to get some currency fast and easy.

Elixir Tips

If you want to progress above 4600 trophies, then you should know that “Elixir” is very important in this game. In other words, you will always need to keep a running count of how much more elixir you have compared to your component. First of all, we should mention that the opponent will start to gather 10 elixir before dropping cards on the map.

You can always count and keep track of the elixir advantage or disadvantage that you have. For example, if you drop a Bowler push and Giant, your opponent will try countering it with a Minion Horde and a Cannon and after that you will have to drop a Zap. This can be counted as -5, -5, +3, +5, -2. This means that you have wasted 12 elixir, while your opponent has wasted only 8, which means that you are in disadvantage with 2 elixir.

Try to always keep track of how much elixir your component is wasting, to have an idea about how much elixir he has left.

Tracking Card Rotation

In “Clash Royale” card rotation happens in a cycle. The best strategy to gain a competitive advantage in the game is to counter the cards during a card rotation.

This will make sure that you will get a good advantage, but keep in mind that it is very important to get into the right cycle. According to Reddit, during card rotation, the opponent will have to play exactly four cards in order to cycle back to something that they have dropped.

This means that you will need to memorize the cycle of cards that your opponent has. You will have to do this since the beginning of the match by memorizing the moves and paying attention to the pushes that the opponent uses.

By forcing the player to use all his counter cards to your push, they will end up spending a lot of elixir to just cycle back to their counters. This means that your winning chance will highly increase.