Facebook Lite 29.0.0.7.72 Update Download Available for Android

We can clearly say that one of the most popular social networks out there is Facebook. As expected, the company has also released a mobile application that allows you to sign into your Facebook account even when you are using your handset.

We remind you that before this application was released, users had to connect to their Facebook accounts via the browser that they had installed on their mobile handset. Unfortunately, the browser was using much data and battery, so this is one of the main reasons why the company has decided to release a special application for its social network.

We have to mention that the “normal” Facebook application is not allowing you to send private messages and instead it forces you to install the Facebook Messenger application. Facebook Messenger allows you to send and receive messages, files or even make Voice and Video Calls.

However, today we will talk about the Facebook Lite 29.0.0.7.72 version for Android devices, which was just released. The new version of the application doesn’t come with any new features and options, but it fixes some bugs and some other issues. We have to mention that the Facebook Lite application has been created for users who don’t have too much mobile data to waste. At the same time, Facebook Lite is also great if you don’t have access to a fast and stable internet connection and you don’t want to wait too much in order to see what’s going on Facebook.

Facebook Lite 29.0.0.7.72: Features