Fire Emblem Heroes Tips and Tricks to Become the Best Player

Nintendo has yet to score another huge hit after their Super Mario Run success and it wears the clothes of a game entitled Fire Emblem Heroes which has ditched the pay-to-play status and has allowed its fans to make micro-transactions within the game in order to complete it easily. We’ve come up with a couple of tips on how to beat the game without needing to spend your money on extra help.

Buy Better Heroes

The default team is not going to get you pretty far anytime soon so it should be ditched as soon as possible in favor of a more powerful one in order to beat the game faster. The game’s starter heroes are extremely weak and should not even be considered for an upgrade. Make smart purchases and be sure you always have the best heroes available.

Do not Die

This might come out as pretty obvious but in Fire Emblem Heroes it might turn out to be tempting to hurl your heroes into a wave of enemies just to see what happens next. Unlike in any games, your heroes will not permanently die and they will come in return to attack the enemies.

In Fire Emblem Heroes your heroes will lose out experience and ranks as they have previously gotten and one should take into account that dead heroes do not become more powerful. It only amounts to wasted time and loss of stamina if you send your heroes to certain death.

Be a Step Ahead of Your Enemies

If one has managed to put some hours in playing Fire Emblem Heroes, people will start to take into account that the game runs on an AI which is not so smart. Your enemies will always go to your closest ally or your weakest one and you can take advantage of this factor by making sure what they are going to attack will defeat them instead.

Make Your Characters Work as a Team

Always make sure that your characters stay in an exact formation and they will work as a team. Make a good use of the team-up factor as armored nights will only move one square at a time whilst the others will move two squares. Have a good strategy in mind when forming your team and make sure you are a step ahead of the AI.