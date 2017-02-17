Google Chrome Browser Update Comes with VR Compatibility

It seems that the big search engine company is planning to bring virtual reality to its Chrome web browser.

The latest version of Google Chrome browser includes a technology named “WebVR”, which allows the programmers to create websites that present the computer-generated 3D worlds of virtual reality.

In other words, if you are into VR, you will surely appreciate the new WebVR feature and what it is promising in the near future. It seems that by using a VR device such as the Oculus Rift VR or Daydream View, you will be able to view 3D websites without any problems.

Reports are suggesting that the WebVR features make the life of the developers very easy and allow them to create a single VR experience that will function across many VR headsets instead of having to create a separate version for each device.

The WebVR feature without any website that you can look at surely sucks, but Google has promoted some websites where you will be able to use this technology. Here are some websites that support this VR technology:

Bear 71: here you will find an interactive nature documentary;

Matterport: a website that has a library of more than 300000 celebrity homes;

Within: a collection of VR movies;

WebVR Lab: a collection of interactive VR worlds;

Sketchfab: here you can find VR scenes.

We have to mention that Google has developed WebVR along with Mozilla, the developer of Firefox, and Facebook’s Oculus team. Microsoft is also working on WebVR support for its Edge browser and HoloLens, but it seems that the support for this feature is still unclear when it comes to other headsets such as Gear VR from Samsung or Vive from HTC.

For now, Mozilla has enabled the WebVR feature only in its nightly and developer versions of Firefox, which is aimed especially for web programmers and other users who want to test new features before they are released to the public.

On the other hand, Chrome already supports the Daydream View headset, which, likewise Gear VR, is using a mobile device to track head motion and displays imagery for each eye.