Google Maps 9.46.2 Update Download Available with New Maps

Google Maps is a mapping mobile application that has been developed by Google for iOS and Android mobile operating systems. As expected, the application is using Google Maps for its information.

The Google Maps application has been released back in September 2008 for Android OS and a few years later, in December 13, 2012, for iOS (as an alternative to Apple Maps). The latest Google Maps version is 9.46.2 and it hasn’t introduced any new features as many of you have expected. However, according to the developers, they some bugs and errors that they’ve found in the previous version of the application have been fixed.

Not many know, but the Google Maps application has public transportation integrated in most big cities. In other words, if you visit a foreign big city, you will be able to use Google Maps to get directions on how to get from a location to another by train, bus or subway. You can also use Google Maps to drive by car, as it acts as a GPS with voice integrated.

If you go to a hotel or a restaurant, you can also leave a review on Google Maps, so that other clients will know what to expect from that particular location. You can also save a part of the map, in case you want to use the application as a GPS while in offline mode.

Google Maps 9.46.2 for Android: Features