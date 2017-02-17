HTC One A9 Gets Android 7.0 Nougat Update by Sprint

A month ago, HTC has announced that Android 7.0 Nougat will roll out to unlocked One A9 devices in the US. Now, Sprint is rolling out the build number 2.18.651.2 to its customers and the update also includes January 2017 Android Security Patch.
HTC hasn’t provided a detailed change-log, so One A9 owners connected to Sprint will receive all new features introduced in Android 7.0 Nougat, such as multi-window support, bundled notifications, Doze on the Go, Data Saver, Seamless Updates and many more. Users who don’t want to wait until the firmware will be available for their devices can head to HTC’s website, where they will download the 1.86GB ROM and manually flash it. Two week ago, Android 7.0 hit the HTC One M9 in Europe, Turkey and South Africa.
As for Sprint, the carrier has upgraded its $50 unlimited data plan in order to lure more customers to switch at least one line until March 31. If they will add a second line, they will pay in total $90, and they will get a third or fourth line for free, but each person from a group of four will pay $22,50.
The Unlimited HD plan was improved and it offers free HD streaming, plus a 10 GB mobile hotspot per line. Also, the company allows customers to trade-in certain handsets, and they will be allowed to use the iPhone 7 for 18 months. After March 31, 2018, prices will change, as customers will pay then $60 per month for the first line, $40 for line two and lines 3 and 4 will cost $30/month each. Only new customers will benefit from this offer, but they will need to subscribe for Sprint’s AutoPay service.
When it comes to the free iPhone lease, customers will qualify for the trade-in only if they own the following devices: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, Samsung GS7, GS7 edge, GS6, GS6 edge, Note 5, LG V20, G5, Moto Droid 2.