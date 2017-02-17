Huawei P10 Confirms Amazing Features and Improvements

The previous Huawei P9 received a lot of acclaim from the UK market ever since its release and the new upgraded version is promising to do the exact same as some recent rumors surfaced on the internet are hinting towards the phone’s design and features which will surely entertain a lot of fans of the Chinese tech giant.

Design

The device keeps the original form of the previous P9 but with a few changes for the better. The fingerprint scanner has been moved to the front of the device and is expected to be embedded in the home button. Not only will it be more convenient for users but it will also mirror the design encountered in the Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design.

The device is also going to feature the dual camera setup which has made the P9 so popular as well as a dual curved screen around the edges. In terms of colors, the device is believed to come with the standard blue or gold variants as well as a brand new olive green.

Specs

Display wise, the screen suggests being 5.5 inches in size with a QHD resolution as well as a similar screen encountered in the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. The device is going to be powered by their homegrown Kirin 960 chip paired with 4GB of RAM memory. The whole ensemble will be paired with a Mali G71 GPU.

Camera wise, it will have the same dual camera setup from the P9 and benchmark results incline towards a 12MP rear RGB snapper and a 20MP monochrome sensor. The frontal camera will offer a whopping 8MP lens. Huawei is going to implement smart machine learning which will improve the performance of the device with each use and it will perform as if it were brand new every single time.

Taking into consideration that the device will most likely be announced at the MWC this month, Huawei will have it ready for shipping for European markets as soon as possible, coming with the latest version of Android Nougat paired with EMUI 5. These factors add up to offer an impressive home screen experience as the device will most likely impress every single user who opts to buy it.