iOS 10.2 Jailbreak Tool by Todesco is Here

After a long waiting time that had spanned over the course of several months and two calendar years, the Jailbreak community has finally received the jailbreaking solution for Apple’s iOS 10.2. It was an uphill battle for the hackers and developers that were part of the effort, but in the end it seems that Apple’s stalwart defense has finally cracked.

The author of this iOS 10.2 Jailbreak is none other than Luca Todesco, which has been in the spotlight often lately. The tool isn’t perfect, with multiple flaws such as the fact that it currently doesn’t support the generation 7 iPhone.

Ever since iOS 10 first came out, users have been expected a Jailbreak tool that would let them bypass the various restrictions iOS comes with. Everyone looked at Pangu to bring the answer, but the well known Jailbreak provider has dropped out of the race after multiple failed attempts.

Several weeks ago, Luca Todesco introduced a Jailbreak tool named Yalu, based on Apple’s iOS 10.1.1 build. Prior to releasing it, Todesco “advised” on Twitter that users do not upgrade to iOS 10.2 and stick to iOS 10.1.1 for the time being. Even though this freshly released iOS 10.2 jailbreaking solution is still in Beta, it might be the best thing that has come out since the iOS 9.3.3 tool provided by Pangu in the past.

Jailbreaking your phone is not something Apple agrees with, and you should know that by doing so you void your remaining warranty. If that’s not an issue for you, a huge app and feature collection is waiting for you on the other side, with numerous unlocked capabilities that give iOS devices Android-like capabilities. In recent years Apple has brought several official changes to the platform so that it is more dynamic and resembles the Android OS. This move has been a successful one for Apple as many people appreciated the changes and have praised the new iOS.