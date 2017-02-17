LG G6 To Introduce The New UX 6.0 Mobile Interface

LG will unveil the next gen G6 flagship on February 26, at MWC event that will take place in Barcelona. With this occasion, the company will unveil its new user interface dubbed UX 6.0, which will make its debut on the G6 and will take advantage of its 5.7-inch QHD display with Full Vision.

First of all, the LG G6’s screen will have an aspect ratio of 18:9, which will offer an advanced multi-tasking experience, and the UX 6.0 will take advantage of it in many ways. LG gave more details about the new user interface in a press release, saying that in UX 6.0, users will “open a call reception window next to the calendar app or the photo gallery at the same time as the message app. Multiple square photographs can be connected together and viewed as a Collage Wallpaper on the lock screen.”

The company has also mentioned that users will be able to “Type a memo on one side while surfing the web on the other. Inside the calendar app, turning the G6 horizontally will display the calendar in the left window while a detailed schedule will appear on the right. The combinations are endless.”

As for the specs of the LG G6, we’re expecting to see inside it the latest Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 chipset that will support a quad-core (2×2.35 GHz Kryo & 2×1.6 GHz Kryo) CPU, an Adreno 530 GPU and 6GB of RAM. There will be two variants of internal memories of 64GB and 128GB, which will support expansion, but the battery capacity hasn’t been revealed yet.

The 16MP rear camera will be able to simultaneously and one of its new features, the Square Camera, will divide the 18:9 display into two squares. This will allow users to capture images in 1:1 format, just like on Instagram, and they will review them in another window. Food Mode will be another new feature that will provide more vibrant colors when users take pictures of their food.

Thos who want to learn more about the new UX 6.0 interface can take a look at the teaser video that LG has just released: