Mi MIX 2 Device in the Works as Announced By CEO

Xiaomi is currently working on the successor of the innovative bezel less device which has enjoyed a large degree of popularity among tech enthusiasts, as it was confirmed by their CEO Lei Jun. The Chinese tech giant has been working on their new device and some good news was announced including the likes of Philipe Starck, the designer who worked on the previous MIX device is going to help them achieve a great device in no time at all.

Xiaomi was aiming to launch a device which had a 93 per cent screen to body ratio and was aiming to develop a device which would impress everyone irrespective of their choice of preferred smartphones. The handset’s front panel will come with a whopping 6.4 inch display with a resolution of 2040 x 1080 pixels which confers the device a bezel less appearance.

The device will come with a full ceramic build with acoustic technology which will completely replace the traditional earpiece speaker and will allow users to enjoy phone calls without using a specific earpiece. Not only does it come with an ultrasonic proximity sensor which is smartly hidden within the display but it also means that it will replace the infrared proximity one which is a common feature among the majority of devices.

Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 2 device is believed to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 821 processor paired with 4GB of RAM memory and 128GB of internal storage space which we do not know if it is expandable or not. The Pro variant of the device will come with 6GB of Ram and 256 GB of internal storage space as well as a fingerprint reader.

Camera wise, the device will feature a 16MP back snapper with a 5MP frontal camera which will be great for taking selfies and making video calls. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is believed to be launched around the third quarter of this year and it has tech enthusiasts waiting for yet another innovative device which Xiaomi has used us with. The phone is believed to be announced at the MWC this month.