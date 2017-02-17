MIUI 8.2 ROM Rolling Out to a Series of Xiaomi Models

Xiaomi has confirmed the rollout of MIUI 8.2 to eight of its models, in the first phase, and more devices will follow after February 20. The new software comes with optimizations, new features and bug fixes, and below we’ll tell you more about all changes that will arrive over the air.

The Xiaomi devices that are currently receiving MIUI 8.2 via OTA are:

– Mi Max

– Mi Max Prime

– Mi 4i

– Mi 3

– Mi 4

– Mi Note

– Redmi 1S

– Redmi Note 4G.

The rest of Xiaomi handsets that will get the new software after February 20 are:

– Redmi 2

– Redmi 2 Prime

– Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm

– Redmi Note 3 Special Edition

– Redmi Note 2

– Redmi Note Prime

– Mi 2/2S

– Mi 5

– Mi 5s

– Mi 5s Plus

– Redmi 3/Prime

– Redmi 3S/Prime

– Redmi Note 4.

According to the change-log, MIUI 8.2 Global Stable ROM comes with full control over automated tasks, new system sounds and ringtones and an improved layout for toggles in the Notification shade. Users will be able to enable battery saver in the Notification shade, swipe to delete Lockscreen notifications and they will notice significant UI adjustments for toggles. Optimizations were made to Lock screen PINlayout, icons forUSB charging and switching keyboards have been changed and floating notifications will no longer appear in switching keyboards.

The developers managed to fix notification shade issues, which occurred during incoming call floating notifications; issues with opacity after using third party themes; landscape mode issues with third party themes; and the device will no longer freeze when Wi-Fi page will be opened for the first time. Also, the first notification will be removed by a swipe.

Home screen settings have been added to the Settings; some adjustments for animations were made in the Launcher and part of UI for deleting apps will be visible on light backgrounds. In addition, Xiaomi has introduced an antivirus that will scan applications installed from other sources than the Google Play Store.