Moto Z vs. Moto Z Force – Best Specs and Features Comparison

Google sold the Motorola brand to Lenovo in an amazing deal and since then they have been only increasing their sales as well as popularity among Android device users with their phones which have enjoyed some amazing features such as equipment to change the device’s functions and capacity as well as some amazing additions to their other mid-range lineup, the G series. We are now going to compare their high-end devices to see which one stands ahead of the other.

Design and Display

Both devices carry with the same design language as they come with a rounded-off shape with an appearance which bears a lot of similarity to Google’s Nexus lineup as they are made of an “aircraft-grade” aluminum alloy which comes paired with stainless steel insertions and Gorilla Glass 4 to make sure it will withstand any wear and tear.

There are other similarities as the back of both devices carry those popular sixteen little dots on which the MotoMods will be paired which will not only offer both devices amazing features such as extending battery life by a large margin but also turn the device into a DSLR-level camera as well as turning them into pocket projectors.

Both devices also come with identical displays measuring 5.5 inches in width and they both come with AMOLED screens which have a resolution of 535 pixels per inch in order to convey a sharp visual quality as well as some amazing color depths and contrast.

Hardware

Both devices are being powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 chip paired with 4GB of RAM memory. Storage space wise, they come in both 32 and 64GB variants which have support for extension via an SD card. The difference which sets them apart is in the battery sector taking into consideration that the Z Force packs a bigger 3,500mAh battery which should give users more uptime.

Camera

Camera wise, the Moto Z has a 13MP snapper with an amazing dual-tone LED flash and laser autofocus. The Moto Z Force on the other hand comes with a whopping 21MP sensor as well as optical image stabilization and flash modules. It even comes with a phase-detection autofocus which will have no issues in capturing photos of objects going at high speeds.