Overwatch Season 4 to begin on the heels of Season 3 ending

It feels like only yesterday Blizzard was launching the Overwatch Beta. Now, we are talking about scheduling for competitive play. The highly acclaimed first person shooter that borrows elements from MOBA type games has reached the end of its third competitive season and Blizzard has officially announced when the season end will take place.

Season 3 of Overwatch will conclude on the 21st of February, at 4 PM PST. In GMT time, that’s at midnight (00:00) February 22. In the UK for instance, the last day of Season 3 is February 22.

Once Season 3 ends, players will also be rewarded with CP (Competitive Points) based on their Skill Rating level that they were able to achieve during competitive play.

SR up to 1499 will get you 100 CP

SR up to 1999 will get you 200 CP

SR up to 2499 will get you 400 CP

SR up to 2999 will get you 800 CP

SR up to 3499 will get you 1200 CP

SR up to 3999 will get you 2000 CP

SR up to 5000 will get you 3000 CP

Season 4 on the way

Season 3 is nearly at its end, but Season 4 is coming swiftly right around the corner. It has been confirmed that Blizzard will commence Season 4 just one week after Season 3 ends. So that means that February 28th will mark the occasion. On that Tuesday at 4 PM PST, players will be able to conclude their 1 week forced vacation from competitive play and climb the ranks once more.

According to Jeff Kaplan which acts as director for Overwatch, Season 4 will bring out some new features and some tweaks will be made. This is great for players as it looks that Blizzard is keeping an ear close to the ground on this one, making sure that the voice of the player base is heard.