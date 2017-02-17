Red Dead Redemption 2 Update – New Hope for PC Games

Ever since the announcement that Rockstar would be releasing a sequel to the infamous Red Dead Redemption, fans of the franchise have been all over the rumors and speculations surrounding the subject. One of the most heated topics regarding Red Dead Redemption 2 is whether the game will feature a PC version or not. This has been approached before, when the first RDD came out. Back then, fans were heavily disappointed by Rockstar’s decision of not releasing a PC version. This time around, things look to be moving in a similar direction although more hopeful.
The general belief among the RDD fan community is that in the best case scenario, Rockstar will release a PC version at a later date than the console variants. This is a similar approach to how GTA 5 came to PC, two years after console gamers had already experienced the title.
News surfaced however regarding the PC version of RDD2 which is still unconfirmed. It would appear that the website of Denuvo, the anti-tampering service which offers protection for PC titles, has been hacked due to a glitch. In the aftermath, it was found in its database that it was going to partner up with Rockstar. It was not confirmed for what reason, but many believe that it would be for RDD2. As previously mentioned, Denuvo only deals with PC games, and this is the biggest title Rockstar will be releasing in a while. It surely brings new hope to PC gamers which would love to take on the western adventure. Speaking of adventure, Rockstar said that RDD2 would feature an immersive multiplayer experience as well, making it a more complete title.
There is still a lot of time until we can talk about a release date for the potential PC variant, especially considering that it might get released a long time after the console versions. And that’s to say if the console versions come out as planned, and don’t get deterred or delayed. If all goes well, we should see Red Dead Redemption 2 hit the stands sometime during Fall, according to the teaser poster put up on social media by Rockstar.