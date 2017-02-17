Skype 7.35.0.130 Update Available to Download with New Voice and Video Features

If you need an application to keep in touch with your friends and family, no matter in what country you live or if you are using a mobile device or a computer, then Skype is surely an application that you should consider installing.
Today we will talk about the latest Skype version that has been released for Android devices. First of all, we have to mention that the new Skype version is 7.35.0.130, which doesn’t come with any new features or options, but it fixes some of the bugs and issues that the developers have found in the previous version of the application.
We can also add that Skype comes with awesome audio quality and an overall great quality video call on Android devices. Even if the application has a lot of data to process, it seems that any smartphone can handle it without any issues. The downside of Skype is lacking in group video chats and the feature to transfer files between users is still difficult to use.
Skype 7.35.0.130 Android: Features
- Ability to find all your friends and family using their real name;
- Ability to make Voice and Video calls to your Skype friends all over the world without paying anything;
- Ability to make voice calls to landlines and mobiles at low cost;
- Ability to share photos, videos and documents.
Skype 7.35.0.130: How To Install On Your Android Device
Skype 7.35.0.130 can be downloaded and installed directly from the official Android store. Open the Google Play Store, search for Skype 7.35.0.130 and tap the “Install” button to start the installation process. Once the installation is complete, you will need to create or sign-in using your Skype account and that’s it.
Have you ever used the Skype application on your Android device? Tell us your thoughts about it!