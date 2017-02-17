Switching to Microsoft Edge – Problems and Issues

One should bear in mind the fact that Microsoft Edge is a great browser to use and comes with a lot of features but people have started questioning whether if they should revert from using already popular software such as Firefox, Chrome or Opera and completely replace them with Microsoft’s homegrown browser.

The Microsoft Edge will be a hallmark for the tech giant as it paves the road for new innovations and is considered a step in the right direction – they are however marketing their project too quickly and one should not yet upgrade to the Edge for a various number of reasons which are further explained here.

Bad Extension Support

Microsoft has made a bad decision in releasing their Edge browser to the whole world without any extension support whatsoever. The lack of such extensions can easily be compared with a computer which has no keyboard or mouse and despite the fact that it still works it allows users for no customization whatsoever.

Extensions will be made available to the general public around the middle of this month and not only will it be limited to those who are in the Windows Insider Program but the less fortunate others we will have to wait some extra time before we can mingle and customize the browser.

A full extension package is expected to arrive somewhere at the same time the Windows 10 Anniversary Update which is programmed this summer. These facts are not set in stone however as there might be a slight change of Microsoft to make some changes on the fly to their browser.

Lack of Control

Users of Windows 10 have a love-hate relationship with the software as they are constantly being forced by Microsoft behave in a certain way which offers next to no way of making different choices and Microsoft Edge suffers from the same treatment.

The software giant offers little settings which can be changed in accordance to the users’ will but they are to be found on a very basic and superficial level. One cannot fully customize the browser like it is the case with Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox and when one considers the lack of extensions as well, not only will users end up with a rigid browser but it also can be considered as disappointingly simple.

Security and Privacy Issues

Edge users had a fair share of a scare back in February as news broke loose that the browser was secretly storing private data even when users were browsing the internet in a Private Mode. It was found out that the Private mode was not private at all thus causing a huge outrage throughout the Microsoft community.

They were quickly to responds and solved out the issue without any potential information being used by an unauthorized third party and no data was in immediate danger of being lost. There were some questions raised and Microsoft was to blame for such an unfortunate mishap.

Windows 10 users have posted some questions over Microsoft forums asking about a growing concern with Cortana as it may or may not collect personal data. The silver lining is that the popular Microsoft feature does not listen to what you are doing around the clock.

No Impressive Features

There are a lot of aspects in which Microsoft Edge lacks in convenience but still provides some satisfaction to users even though it is still regarded as borderline unimpressive. Edge has the option of synchronizing favorite websites and Reading Lists as it is intended to run on multiple devices but it might come as an oversight. Not only is it regarded as rough and lacking some polish and personal touches but if used as a standalone browser on a daily use you might find yourself rather annoyed.

Conclusion

If one is to pick from a wide array of browsers, features and degree of customizability as well as the safety factor will play a big part in making such important decision. Not only are we inclined to choose the browser which does this in the best way possible but also the problem if Microsoft Edge is chosen over others, is that it does not excel in any given area. We should give the guys from Microsoft some time to make it better and then decide whether to use it or not.