WhatsApp 2.17.68 BETA Available to Download and Install on Android

WhatsApp remains one of the best mobile messaging applications, as it has crossed 1 billion monthly active users a year ago. The application has recently received a Share Location feature that allows you to share your current location with a group.

We have to mention that this feature is disabled by default and you will need to manually enable it for a group. Keep in mind that ALL the users that are inside that group will be able to view your current location. You can share the location for a few minutes, but you also have the option to leave it enabled 24/7, but that is not a good idea.

At the same time, it seems that the WhatsApp Status will receive an overhaul, as you will be able to share your photos and videos via this feature. Keep in mind that the shared photos and videos will disappear after 24 hours.

The latest WhatsApp 2.17.68 BETA version that has been released for Android devices has not brought any new features and options. However, we have to say that some of the bugs and issues that were discovered in the latest WhatsApp BETA version have been fixed.

As for the rumored “Video Conference” feature that will allow you to make video calls with two or more users at the same time, we don’t have any official news yet.

WhatsApp 2.17.68 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device

The WhatsApp 2.17.68 BETA can be installed on your Android device directly from the official Android store. However, you will need to become a WhatsApp BETA Tester by opening this Google Play Store webpage and tapping on the “BECOME A TESTER” button.

Then, you will need to open the official Android store and search for WhatsApp 2.17.68 BETA. Once you find it, tap on the “INSTALL” button and wait for the installation to complete.