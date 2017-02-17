Xbox One S vs. PS4 Pro – The Console Battle To Look for in 2017

The console market is constantly evolving and for the last couple of years it has been a constant head to head battle between the PlayStation and Xbox devices. There have been a lot of improvements and the most important one is that 4K resolution became the trait to look for when it comes to high-end gaming. We’ve put two of the most important consoles head to head in order for you to choose which the most important one is on the market in terms of performance and quality.

Specs

The PlayStation 4 Pro comes equipped with an 8 core single core processor which is paired with AMD Radeon 4.20 TFLOPS graphics engine. It comes sporting a whopping 8GB GDDR5 of RAM and 1TB of internal storage space. The device supports 4K gaming and streaming and it also comes with the ability to play Blu-Ray DVDs.

The Xbox One S has si.milar features, the only difference being that it has 8GB of DDR3 Ram and the clocking speed of the processor caps at 1.75 GHz from its 8-core APU. The device also sports 4K gaming which is only upscaling games.

Design

Both devices were changed significantly in terms of device as they come thinner than their previous model with a huge advantage for the Xbox One S. They come with built-in power supplies as the Xbox is not only slimmer and more pleasing to the eye but it is also more pleasing to the eye in that flashy white color. The PS4 Pro only comes with black and blue variants in terms of color.

4K Support

Things get a little bit difficult when it comes to supporting 4K content. In terms of gaming, the PlayStation 4 Pro has the edge as it actually supports the feature. On the other hand, the Xbox One S only upscales games to 4K resolution. Entertainment wise, the tables have turned as there is a lot of 4K media content to mingle with when it comes to the Xbox as the Sony did not opt for supporting 4K Blu-ray.