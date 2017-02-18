Apple FaceTime vs. Google Duo – Which One to Choose?

Nowadays, the most popular apps for any smartphone platform are the messaging ones. And the ones that also allow you to make video calls are quickly catching up. Everybody working at the big companies such as Facebook, Google, Snapchat or Apple claim that video is the future now. As such, Google’s Duo app is meant to be a rival for Apple’s FaceTime, which was undefeated in the video world for years in a row.

One main advantage Google already has over Apple is the fact that they allow you to initiate video calls with friends on other platforms. While FaceTime is available only for iOS users, Duo addresses both iOs and Android. At the same time, FaceTime is compatible with several types of devices, from phone and tablets to Macs, but Duo is only a desktop client for now.

Surprisingly enough, you don’t need any Google account in order to be able to use the Duo app. You just need your phone number and that’s it. Meanwhile, Apple requires you to use an Apple ID and to create it if you don’t have it already.

Both apps are great when it comes to user interface. They are simple to use: Duo only requires one tap to find out user information and to initiate the call, same as FaceTime. Duo leads the way in the video quality section. While FaceTime remains at the same quality throughout the years, Duo wins with their perfect video calls, without dropping frames or freezing.

It is quite hard to give a certain name as the definite winner for a video call with your friends. They are both great apps in essence, but each of them wins at something. However, many people are currently choosing Duo mainly because it’s something new and because it values the continuation of the call more than its quality.