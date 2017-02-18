Asus Chromebook Flip C302 vs. Samsung Chromebook Pro – Choose the Best One

Both the aforementioned devices are great examples of tech evolution. For this exact reason, it is kind of complicated to make a comparison between them, but let’s have a look at the main aspects each of them has:

Design

Both of them offer designs created with aluminum and glass, which lends them a sturdy appearance. Both are thin and light, so they have a modern look. However, Asus chose to go for a boxy look with an elegant matte aspect, while Samsung resembles a tablet or a smartphone with its round edges and thin appearance.

Display

Asus offers a 12.5 inches Screen, which has a 16:9 ratio and a 1920×1080 pixels resolution. Samsung also offers an IPS display, but a 12.3 inches one with a 3:2 ratio and a 2400×1600 pixels res. Even though the diagonal of the Asus device is bigger, the size of the screen is bigger on the Samsung.

Specs

Both devices run on the same Intel Core m3 processor, together with 4 GB RAM. However, one main difference between the two is the fact that Asus offers 64 GB internal storage on the base version. This is twice as much as the Samsung Chromebook offers, and for now we don’t know exactly how much storage we need for the devices that run Android apps.

Pen

Even though many might not care, the Samsung Pen is specially designed for their users and it feels much more professional. However, if you’re one of the people who don’t see its use, this might not matter at all for you.

Price

Asus Flip version can be bought for the $499 price, the base version of Core m3 with 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM. Samsung Plus is also available for purchase for the price of $449, running on the ARM hexacore chip, 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory. However, the Samsung Chromebook Pro is not available on the market yet. It will be released in April and it will cost $549.

In the end, it all depends on your personal choices and on what matters most to you, but all in all, both devices are great and deserve to be invested in.