ASUS ZenBook Flip UX360CA vs. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 – Which One to Choose?

Last week we saw the release of the new XPS 13 2-in-1 model for the US market. It is a flip laptop which many people anticipated, and it’s also a rival for the ASUS ZenBook Flip UX360CA, a model which was released last summer.

Dell XPS 2-in-1

This flip laptop weighs 2.7 pounds, with a 13.3 inches display. The display has a 1920×1080 pixels resolution, which means it has a 359 ppi. It runs on the Windows 10 OS, which is quite fast. Regarding the storage, it is available in two versions: a 128 GB and a 256 GB one, both on a PCIe SSD (Solid State Drive). The processor is a 7th gen Intel Core i5 or i7, and there are 3 versions of RAM: 4, 8 or 16 GB. You can use the HD Web Camera which renders great quality, while the battery is a 4-cell one.

It is available in the Gold and Grey color options, and you can also buy separately the pen, if you want to. On Dell.com you have to pay $1199 for the version with an i5 processor, 256 GB internal memory and 8 GB RAM.

ASUS ZenBook Flip UX360

This model weighs 2.86 pounds, so it’s heavier than the Dell product. The display is 13.3 inches, offering the same resolution, but a lower dpi (276). It also runs on Windows 10 and it offers three storage options: 128, 256 and 512 GB on a SATA 3 SSD. The processor can vary between an Intel Core M 6Y30, 6Y54 and 6Y75, and there are two RAM options: 4 or 8 GB. It also brings forward a HD Web Camera, but the battery is a 3-cell one.

There is only one color available, the silver one, and the device costs $749 on Amazon, for the version with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.