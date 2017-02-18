Google Under Investigation for Samsung’s Tizen Developer

According to the latest smartphone market share report, we can clearly say that the Android OS is the most popular mobile operating system in the world. As most of you know, this mobile operating system is developed by Google and we know that the company wants to make sure that it will remain in the top.

However, according to reports, the big search engine company has slowed down the development of Tizen, the mobile operating system developed by Samsung. It seems that the main reason why Google has done that was to prevent unwanted competition. It seems that the South Korea’s Fair Trade will look into this problem and find the truth.

According to “The Korea Times”, the South Korea’s FTC wants to make sure if the agreements signed by both Samsung and Google regarding the Android and smartphone software development crossed the line.

It seems that back in 2011, Samsung and Google have signed a “Mobile Application Distribution Agreement”. Reports say that this agreement has somehow forced Samsung to make Google’s first party applications such as Google Maps, YouTube and Gmail standard on all Android devices. In addition, this might also forced Samsung to make Google the default search engine on all its smartphones.

To make things even more interesting, the two companies have signed into an anti-fragmentation agreement that prevented Samsung from creating its own operating system on top of Google’s framework.

However, Google Korea has stated that many companies have used the source code of Android as the starting point for their own operating system. In other words, the company claims that it has nothing to with the delay of Samsung’s Tizen OS.

Do you think that the delay of Samsung’s Tizen operating system has something to do with an agreement that Google has made with the South Korean multinational company?