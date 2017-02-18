GTA 6 New Information Regarding the Release Date

Grand Theft Auto 5 was a real success and the fans of the franchise are now waiting for the Grand Theft Auto 6, which Rockstar refuses to confirm for now.
Rockstar Games, the developers behind Grand Theft Auto franchise, seems to be quite busy nowadays with the “Red Dead Redemption 2”, which is expected to be released sometime in the fall of 2017. According to reports, this is one of the reasons why the release of the upcoming GTA 6 game will be delayed.
On the other hand, the Grand Theft Auto 5 is already three years old, but for some reason, the developers are still releasing updates for the “Online” platform of it. We have to mention that there are still many gamers that are playing GTA 5 Online every day and there are even new ones who’ve recently purchased the game just to be able to play online with their friends.
By constantly releasing new updates for the GTA 5 Online, the developers will keep the fans excited until the next game will be ready to be released. Unfortunately, it seems that it will take a while until the Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released. According to reports, this will happen sometime in 2020 and not in 2018, as everyone was hoping.
Let’s not forget that in 2020, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Two are expected to be released. This means that Rockstar wants to make sure that the GTA 6 will be available for them.
The GTA 6 is expected to be released with a big map size that will contain all previous maps that have been in the entire GTA franchise. If rumors will prove to be right, the players will be able to “teleport” from a map to another. However, this has not been confirmed yet by Rockstar, which still stays mum when it comes to the GTA 6.
Do you think that the Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in 2020?