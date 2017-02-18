Huawei MediaPad T3 Receives TENAA Certification

Recently, the Huawei MediaPad T3 model (KOB-L09) has received the certification from TENAA, which is the Chinese telecommunication regulatory institution. According to the official listing, we find out that the upcoming tablet will run on a quadcore 1.4 GHz processor and it will offer a 8-inch display that has a 1280×800 resolution.

The device that will be released under the Honor brand will also be packed with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB available for internal storage. The back camera is quite a good one, with 5 MP, and on the front we can find a 2 MP one. It measures 211.1mm x 124.7mm x 7.95mm and it weighs something around 350 g. Naturally, it runs on the latest version available for the Android OS, namely the 7.0 Nougat. The battery is a 4,650 mAh, which is impressive and more than enough.

Regarding the color options, it seems that there will be only two available, gold and gray. Fans are expecting the device to be announced at the MWC event (Mobile World Congress) that will take place at the end of this month in Barcelona. Of course, there is no information available about the future prices, since the company did not release any further details about their product.

People started speculating about the rest of the features that would become available on the tablet, and it seems that they would want it to run on a Kirin 960 processor for a better performance. However, it is highly unlikely for the MediaPad T3 to receive this type of CPU, since it is meant to be a low end device. One clue for this is the fact that the resolution will be 1200×800, which is pretty low. However, we might still be surprised at the event, so we’re looking forward to it!