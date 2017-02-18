Meizu M5s vs. Moto G5 vs. G5 Plus – Specs and Design Comparison

The mobile industry in 2017 will prove to be just as competitive as the previous one and there will be a wide array of interesting new devices which will make their mark in the segment, including the likes of the Meizu M5s and the Moto G5 and G5 Plus lineup. These devices are considered to be aimed at the mid range market and when taking into account the latest leaks, we’ve put them through a comparison to see which one is best.

Design

The Meizu M5s is believed to have a premium finish being designed in a uni-body made entirely out of metal which was made under CNC laser fabrication. The device will come with smooth edges and is said to have a built-in fingerprint scanner. The device is said to come with three color variants, that of champagne gold, rose gold and gray. The Moto G5 and G5 Plus specifications are still left unknown.

Display

Display wise, the Meizu M5s will come equipped with a display which measures 5.2 inches and has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The pixel density is 282 ppi and users cannot expect something extraordinary out of it as it will not deliver impressive color depth and brightness ratios. The Moto G5 lineup however will have a 5.2 inch display with Full-HD display.

Specifications

Meizu’s M5s is going to come with an impressive 13MP back snapper which has dual LED flash as well as PDAF technology and its front camera will only have 5MP but retains its ability to make great video calls and amazing selfies.

The Moto G5 is going to come with a similar 13MP back sensor and 5MP front camera, the only difference being the Plus variant packing a better back camera which is of unknown specifications as of yet.

In terms of processing power, the Meizu M5s is going to have 3GB of RAM and be powered by a MediaTek MT6753 processor which clocks at 1.3 GHz. Internal storage wise, it should come with 16GB and has the option of being expanded via microSD.

The Moto G5 on the other hand will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 chip paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which we do not know if it is expandable or not. Both devices are going to run on Android Nougat out of the box and it only comes down to a matter of preference whether to choose one instead of the other.