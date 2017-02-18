Microsoft Accidentally Leaked An Image of the Surface Pro 5

A French website that claims to belong to Microsoft has published an image of what seems to be the Surface Pro 5 tablet. The render titled “win10-feature-surface-pro-5-z” has not been verified yet, and it’s not sure if the website is actually an official Microsoft press page for regions where French is the official language. In the image of the claimed Surface Pro 5 there’s a Surface Pen lying in front of it.

The Surface Pro 5 name has also appeared on a LinkedIn profile that apparently belongs to a Microsoft employee and in the image has been mentioned Neon, which is the code name given to a visual design language that the company has developed for Windows, and which will be employed across multiple platforms.

Previous rumors suggested that the Surface Pro 5 will be unveiled on February 27, at MWC, but since Windows Creators Update won’t be available until Spring, there are chances that Microsoft will delay the launch of the tablet until later this year, after making sure that the operating system won’t include any bugs.

The upcoming two-in-one tablet could be powered by Intel’s latest gen Kaby Lake processor, while other rumors suggest that Microsoft will opt for an ARM processor, because it will offer a longer battery life. As for the Surface Pen, the stylus will be updated and will include a rechargeable battery that will be charged wirelessly when it will be attached to the tablet using a magnet.

Other rumored specs include two variants of screens: one with a 2K resolution and a premium model with a 4K resolution. The RAM will be increased to 16GB and the USB 3.0 port could be replaced with a USB port. Microsoft will most likely upgrade both cameras and will add the latest Wi-Fi version (with MU-MIMO support) and Bluetooth.

Reports claim that the tablet will also come with the Surface Dial that Microsoft has introduced alongside the Surface Studio all-in-one PC. .