Moto Z Force vs. Asus Zenfone AR – Best Device Comparison

Both the Moto Z Force and the Asus Zenfone AR have a lot of features in common such as an almost identical physical size and the same weight. Not only do both of them come with amazing AMOLED screens packed with a QHD resolution but they also use the same processor as well as the same GPU. We’ve come up with a comparison to make sure you understand some of their distinctive features and which device to choose over the other when it comes to making a purchase.

Moto Z Force

The Moto Z Force is Lenovo’s top of the line model as it comes packed full of amazing features such as a QHD AMOLED display which even has a ShatterShield screen which prevents it from being damaged if put under heavy wear and tear.

The device comes with an amazing camera which features a 21MP rear snapper. Its screen measures a whopping 5.5 inches with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and is protected by a thick layer of 5 protective shields which will not let anything break or scratch the screen.

The whole device is powered by a Snapdragon 820 quad core chip and is paired with 4GB of RAM as well as an Adreno 530 GPU for an amazing video performance. Storage space wise, it comes with 32GB of expandable memory. Yet another interesting feature is that one can pair a lot of mods to the device in order to transform it in a projector, a boombox or a DSLR-level camera.

Its camera is what sets it apart from other devices as not only does it include an amazing 21MP snapper but when taking into account it is paired with a 5MP lens frontal camera with a dedicated LED flash for taking amazing selfies, one could not go wrong when choosing it.

Asus Zenfone AR

The Asus Zenfone AR will most likely become one of the most anticipated devices of 2017. It will surely cause some hype among its users as it is the first in its kind which has software and hardware specifically designed for Virtual and Augmented Realities. The device is Daydream ready and has three camera lenses and packs some amazing specs as well.

The device will feature a 5.7 inch QHD Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The Asus Zenfone AR is powered by Qualcomm’s 821 quad core chip paired with the Adreno 530 GPU in order to render amazing graphics. The device comes with two memory variants which pack 6GB of RAM and 32GB and 64GB storage space variants.