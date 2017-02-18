Samsung Galaxy A3 2016 vs. Galaxy A3 2017 – Best Specs and Features Comparison

Even though Samsung is famous for its flagship releases, the company also focuses on creating useful budget phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy A3 2016 model. Moreover, they keep up with technology and the general advancement of devices, which is why they are now releasing the Samsung Galaxy A3 2017. But what are the differences between the two?

Design

There isn’t much of a difference between the two models, but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. They are both looking stylish and have a premium feel, which is unexpected given the fact that they’re actually budget devices. They have a metal frame and a back made of glass, resembling the Samsung Galaxy S7 model. However, the 2017 mobile has rounded edges and corners and it is dust and water resistant.

Display

The displays on both phones are identical, both of them offering 4.7 inches Super AMOLED ones with 720×1280 pixels resolutions.

Specs

When it comes to processors, there really is a difference between the two budget phones. While the year-old model runs on a quad-core Snapdragon 410 CPU with 1.5 GB RAM, the current one is using an octa-core Exynos 7870, complete with 2 GB RAM. Even though it’s not a high-end spec, it is still an upgrade for a budget phone.

Camera

On the last year’s model we can find a 13 MP back camera, paired with a 5 MP one on the front. This year, Samsung decided to improve the front camera, so they changed the 5 MP one with a 8 MP snapper, which is definitely an upgrade.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy A3 2017 brings an improvement to the battery, as compared to the previous phone, offering 2350 mAh instead of just 2300 mAh. It might not seem much, but it surely makes the difference if you are hesitating between the two of them.