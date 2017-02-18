Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge AT&T Rolling Out Android Nougat Update

Android users from all around the world, who own newer flagship smartphones, are waiting to get their hands on the latest Nougat update. Samsung is one of the first phone manufacturers that moved fast and rolled out the Android 7.0 Nougat update in early January to the international versions of the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. Locked versions had to wait a bit longer, because carriers had to make more tests, in order to make sure that there are no problems with the software. These days, AT&T subscribers who own any of these two flagships are receiving the OTAs.

After T-Mobile’s customers have reported that they started getting the OTAs on their Galaxy S7 or S7 edge, the AT&T device owners saw their dream come true. The only problem is that they’re not getting Android 7.1 Nougat, but 7.0, so the following features aren’t available for them: Night Light, Manual storage manager, Seamless A/B system updates, Moves (Fingerprint swipe down gesture – opt-in), Touch/display performance improvements etc. However, they will enjoy using multi-window mode, Doze on the Go, Data Saver, check bundled notifications and reply to messages directly from the alert.

The update for the Galaxy S7 has version G930AUCU4BQA6, while the update version for the Galaxy S7 edge is G935AUCU4BQA6. Both files weight in 1.6GB and they include the latest February 1st, 2017 security patch, as well as Samsung-exclusive stuff and the Android Neko easter egg.

The Galaxy S7 and S7 edge have been released in March 2016. The former has a smaller and flat QHD screen of 5.1-inch, while the latter is a phablet with dual-edge 5.5-inch QHD screen. Both phones are powered by an Exynos 8890 octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Mongoose & 4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A53) processor that’s backed by a Mali-T880 MP12 GPU and 4GB of RAM and come in two variants of internal memories of 32GB and 64GB, which support expansion using a microSD card. Also, on their back, they have a 12MP primary camera that supports phase detection autofocus, OIS and LED flash, and on the front side is found a 5MP selfie camera. The Galaxy S7 has a 3000 mAh non-removable battery, while the S7 edge is powered by a much later battery of 3600mAh.