Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Gets Android 7.0 Nougat Complete

Various reports released on Twitter and in various other places have recently shown that T-Mobile is starting to roll out the latest operating system, namely Android 7.0 Nougat, to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. This recent update comes together with the security patches released this month. It seems that the first users to receive this update from Samsung and T-Mobile are the ones who have tested the beta version. Everybody else will receive it afterwards.

The update is 117 MB and it brings you all the features you would expect in Nougat, such as several tweaks for the user interface, for the notifications, a couple of improvements for the Multi-Window feature and many others.

For now, we don’t have an exact date for when the companies will start to roll out the stable version to everybody. However, beta users received a notice that they will be the first ones to get the update and that it represents the final version of it. Moreover, the message also included some thanks to everybody for their contribution and advice during their active participation in the Galaxy Beta Program designed by Samsung.

If you are one of the Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge user, you can check if the update is already available if you go to the Settings app, Software Update, Software manual download and check for the update. Many people reported that they already found it available and downloaded it by themselves, but some of them complained that the actual size was more than 1500 MB, which is curious, given the fact that they announced a smaller size of the package. Either way, people were happy to receive it and to test out all the new features they have been waiting for quite a while now.