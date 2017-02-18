Skype Preview Comes with new Features that Allows you to Express Yourself

There are many popular messaging applications out there and this is the reason why the developers are trying to bring new options and features to them in order to lure more people to install these applications, or to keep the existing users.

We have to mention that most of the mobile messaging applications have copied the features and options that they’ve seen at their rivals. When we talk about popular mobile messaging application we refer to WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Viber, Line and Skype. Today we will talk about the latter one, which has just received four new features that will please many users.

After installing the new Skype Preview application on your device, you will notice that you can react more creatively via live emoticons or live text. To make things even better, you will be able to take photos and send them while you’re still having a conversation.

It will surely make video calls or group calls even crazier than before. When you will send text messages, you will have many reactions that you will be able to send. For example, whether you want to express your excitement or if you agree about something, you can do it via some nice emoticons.

The developers have also integrated the camera so that you can add stickers, emoticons and text annotations when you take a picture using it. After making the changes that you want, you will be able to share them immediately with whoever you are chatting with.

If you want to share a link to a video, an article or anything interesting, you will find a panel that will allow you to look for these things, without having to leave the application.

Keep in mind that these new features are available only for Skype Preview users. Once the developers gather enough data, they will make these features available on the official Skype version.