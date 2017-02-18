WhatsApp To Receive Enhanced Status And A New Revoke Feature

A new WhatsApp BETA update has detailed the new status updates feature that will be eventually released to public sometime in the near future. Along with this new feature, there is also a revoke option that will allow you to delete or edit the messages that you’ve sent to a WhatsApp friend.

Well, WABetaInfo has now posted on its twitter account some information regarding these new features. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has introduced a new status message feature that will allow you to post and edit images and videos in your status. At the same time, this WhatsApp Status will disappear after 24 hours, which means that your friends will not be able to view the photos and videos you’ve shared via WhatsApp Status once the 24 hours have ended.

However, we have to mention that you will have full control over your status updates and you will be able to choose the privacy settings of this specific feature. In other words, you will be able to limit some users from viewing a WhatsApp Status message, which is always good, as many of us have stalkers in our WhatsApp friend list.

At the same time, the WhatsApp application will receive the revoke feature that will allow you to delete or even edit messages that you’ve sent. However, the catch is that you need to do this BEFORE they are sent to the user. In other words, if the message gets to the WhatsApp servers, but the user is offline then, you will still be able to edit or delete that particular message before the recipient gets online.

The application is also expected to receive a revamped interface, which will feature a camera button in addition to Status, Calls and Chat options. Apart from this, the developers will bring a floating button for creating new conversations.