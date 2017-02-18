Xiaomi Redmi 5 Image and Specs Leaked

The Redmi Note 4X smartphone was just unveiled in China, and the company is preparing for another important release. The Redmi 5 has recently passed through the Chinese certification site with model number MAE136 and the images showed that the device will come with a metal body, it will be similar to the Redmi 3S Prime and will have a fingerprint scanner on its back.

The design and key specs of the Redmi 5 have been revealed by Tenaa, and according to the images, the metal build of the device will have rounded edges. The rear camera will be located on the top edge and will have the flash in front of it. The previous Redmi 4 had its rear camera positioned on the top center, so this will be a big change in matter of design. Also, the capacitive navigation buttons will be placed below the 5-inch display, while on the right edge will be found the volume and power buttons.

Other specs include a 4000mAh battery, support for dual-SIM and the dimensions of the phone will be 141.3×69.6×8.9mm. This is all that was revealed about the phone, so we don’t know what processor will power it, or if the cameras will be upgraded. The model number MAE136 spotted on Tenaa could be the Redmi 4X smartphone, as well, but there are no proofs to support this theory.

The previous Redmi 4 came with a 5-inch HD display, it ran on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box and it was powered by a Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 octa-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU that was backed by an Adreno 505 GPU and 2GB of RAM. It was available in only one variant of internal storage of 16GB, which supported expansion, the main camera had a resolution of 13MP and it offered standard features such as phase detection autofocus and LED flash, while the secondary camera supported MP. The device was kept alive by a 4100mAh battery.