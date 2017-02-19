Adobe Acrobat Reader Gets Latest Update

Acrobat Reader, formerly known as Adobe Reader, is one of the products of Adobe Systems and belongs to a family of application software that allows sharing and viewing s of Portable Document Format (PDF) files. This free software now makes it possible to print, sign and annotate PDFs and referred to as Adobe Acrobat Reader DC.
The latest update, version 17.0, was released last January 20, 2017, with a download size of 15.03 MB. With it came support for Trackpad, keyboard shortcuts and hotkeys for Chromebooks as well as mouse and mouse wheel support.
Meanwhile, Adobe Systems also released security updates for Adobe Reader, Flash Player and Acrobat products for fixing critical vulnerabilities. While there were 13 vulnerability fixes for Flash, both Adobe Reader and Acrobat received update fixes for 29 vulnerabilities.
Updates are imperative to enhance security and improve software functionality. These updates are helpful to ward off malicious attacks that are sent through PDF files. That said, it’s important to ensure you have the latest version of Adobe Acrobat Reader and other Adobe products. Since some browsers perform downloads on a separate window, the way to do this is to double-click the Acrobat file or Reader for a complete installation process.
While major Acrobat versions are paid downloads, updates are usually for free and installation is only done after a few minutes. For disabling or changing the frequency of updates, simply go to Preferences > Categories > Updates and enable the Check For updates option.
For updating directly from Adobe Updater, simply launch Acrobat or Adobe Reader. Next, select Help > Check for Updates and from the Updater window, follow the instructions to install the update.
It is also possible to update Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Reader manually. First, open the product you intend to update. Select Help > About Acrobat or Adobe Reader and take note of the version. After finding out the version, you can now close the application. If you need to download the latest version, simply choose the downloadable file for the appropriate platform and start the process.
