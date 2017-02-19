AMD Ryzen 5 1600X 6-Core Leaks

After all these weeks of rumors and other leaks for the Ryzen product, one might think that the hype is gone. On the contrary, everybody seems more and more enthusiastic about the Ryzen release (which should be taking place sometime in the beginning of March). However, most likely we will find out the exact release date at the AMD Capsaicin event at the GDC 2017 occasion, but until then, we should enjoy the leaks we are receiving. The latest information about Ryzen includes a couple of exciting benchmarks about Ryzen 5 1600X 6-core CPU.

Just to remind you quickly of the subject, the Ryzen 5 1600X is a product made by AMD and it is one of the 17 Ryzen SKU models the company should release soon. The releases include 4-core, 6-core and 8-core CPUs divided among several series: Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7. 8 Ryzen 5 processors will be 4-core and 6-core ones. Out of the 6-core line, Ryzen 5 1600X is the fastest, presenting a 3.3 GHz clockspeed, reaching 3.7 GHz with a boost. Moreover, it has 3 MB of L2 cache.

Recently, the results of some leaked benchmarks were released on a web forum in Chinese. In one of them we can see the performance values from the benchmarking utility. As such, the chip runs on a core voltage of 0.374v. With the boost clock on, the CPU went as high as 3.56 GHz, which is pretty good.

In the single-thread performance, the Ryzen 5 1600X model scored 1,888, while in the multi-threaded one it got 12,544. The numbers don’t say much on their own, but in comparison to other models, it stands pretty good. However, everybody is curious to see the final results and the features that will come with the next series of processor released by AMD.