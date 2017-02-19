Antivirus Free – Securing Your System at No Extra Cost

There are tons of Antivirus software out there offered without any cost to the user. In fact, they are downloadable from reliable websites. Here are the top antivirus software that you can get online to say goodbye to a variety of threats on the Internet.

Avira Antivirus Free

Nowadays, viruses as well as malware are common even in some applications downloaded from your trusted website. For this reason, Avira provides tough protection against zero-day malware. This might not be your average antivirus in terms of interface, but wait until you see its performance. According to sources, it provides sheer effectiveness, wide range of add-ons, and high degree of customization.

Panda Antivirus Free

When it comes to best user interface, the Panda is perfect. It has an excellent malware detection capability, which has been criticized. However, it has a customizable and fresh user interface, which is fun and easy to use. Moreover, it has enough options for configuration that should satisfy many users.

Bitdefender Free Edition

The malware detection process of Bitdefender is totally amazing. It basically covers every area and offers very low impact on PC performance. It also provides some useful add-ons, including limited password and secure browser manager. This may have no option for customization, but it might be great for users with a mindset of set-it-and-forget security.

AVG Antivirus Free

The improved malware detection rate of AVG has made this antivirus software as competitive as other leading products in the market today. It might just have an issue on slowing down of the performance of the computer, but it offers a range of options for customization.

Avast Free Antivirus

The friendly interface of this antivirus software has made Avast one of the trusted antivirus software in the market today. In fact, it provides sophisticated configuration options, nearly imperceptible system impact, and some useful extras like network scanner and password manager.