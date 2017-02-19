The Best Units in Fire Emblem Heroes

The characters in Fire Emblem Heroes are split into different categories according to their attributes and while there is no official “tier list”, players have created their own. Here’s the best player created tier list for Fire Emblem Heroes.

Top 5 Red Heroes

Ryoma

Tiki

Leo

Lyn

Lucina

Top 5 Blue Heroes

Nowi

Cordella

Robin

Corrin

Azura

Top 5 Green Heroes

Hector

Fae

Camilla

Cecillia

Raven

Top 5 Grey Heroes

Takumi

Jeorge

Kagero

Clarine

Elise

While there’s a number one best character for each attribute, the best characters fall into the “S-Tier” ranking board. These characters are the most powerful and have the best abilities. After the “S” category, it’s goes into a descending order of: A, B, C and D.

Here’s a full list of the S-Tier characters that you should get for your team:

Tiki

Cordelia

Hector

Lyn

Ryoma

Takumi

Camilla

Fae

Nowi

Each unit in the game can be used in different ways and has a different form of attack. The different weapons in the game have their own strengths and weaknesses that make that character particularly powerful in certain situations. While this is a good thing for the most part, it does mean that each character is weak in certain areas which leaves them vulnerable. Each character also has their own special abilities that could allow them to turn that weakness into an advantage.

The four Attributes have three unique classes which are exclusive to that Attribute. These class types dictate what weapon the character uses and their playstyle. Three of the Attributes have at least one melee weapon while the Grey Attribute is focused around ranged weapons such as a bow and a healing staff.