Candy Crush Saga Tips, Tricks and Cheats

Candy Crush Saga is one of the most popular match 3 puzzle games around despite being almost five years old. Whether your an old player or a new player, here are some tips, tricks and cheats that are guaranteed to help you complete any level in the game.

Getting more lives

If you only play Candy Crush Saga on you mobile or on Facebook, you probably haven’t found this nifty little hack yet. If you run out of lives on one platform, you can continue playing the game on the other with a full set of lives left over. Essentially, you get a full stack of free lives just for switching to a different version of the game.

It’s also possible to ‘hack’ the game by changing the time or date on the smartphone. This makes the game thinks the correct time has passed and replenishes your lives. A more risky move can be done by deleting and re-installing the game however, you first need to link your account to Facebook to avoid having your data wiped.

Effective crushing

To make the most effective moves, you should focus on crushing candies at the bottom of the grid. This increases the chance of getting another match at the top of the board which results in a free special candy.

Matching a four or more candy match will result in a striped candy which is striped in the direction the candy was moved in to make the match. This is crucial information of making the striped candy in the game and something most experienced players only learn late in the game.

When you get a special candy, make sure you save it until you absolutely need to use it. Doing this ensures that you have enough special candy for difficult moments in the game and for the most tricky levels that come later in the game.