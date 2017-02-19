Downloading and Installing Google Store APK

Google Play Store is important for Android users since it is basically a hub that lets them download apps and make purchases from their devices. While most Android devices have the Play Store pre-installed when purchased, there are instances when it gets accidentally deleted or a user prefers an older version of the app.

For Android devices, what you need is Google Play Store APK version. APK is the acronym for Android Application Package, a file format that works like an .exe file which you just need to run and it does its job.

Whether you want to revert to an older version of the Play Store or you have lost your Play Store app, there are two ways to download and install the app on your phone. One is to download Play Store APK on your phone and the other is on your computer.

For downloading Play Store on your smartphone or tablet, you need to enable Unknown Sources and disable it again once you are done with the download. To do this, go to System Settings and then Security. Next, you have to tick or turn on Unknown Sources to allow installation of non-Google Play apps. After, you can open the browser and go to APK Mirror or XDA Developers forum for the latest downloadable APK version of Play Store. Download the app and open it once done. You can now click Install so you can use the app.

Conversely, for downloading Google Play Store APK on your computer, you also need to enable Unknown Sources from your device. Next, open the browser of your computer and go to the same link for downloading the app on your phone and save the file on your computer. Next, connect your device to your desktop via a USB cable and launch Google Play Store APK. Accept the permissions and then tap on Install.

Google always comes up with regular updates so be on watch for the latest Google Play Store APK download.