Gmail is now Stopping all JavaScript Email Attachments

It seems that starting from now on, Gmail will block any .js (JavaScript) file attachment. In other words, if you are using this mailing service, you will not able to send or receive .js files. We remind you that aside from the new .js files, Gmail will also block other file types such as: .bat or .exe.

For some JavaScript developers or website owners, this might not be good news, but we’re pretty sure that it will please the users. We have to remind you that many malicious JavaScript email attachments have been sent, which caused many users to get their computers infected.

Attackers have started using JavaScript files especially because they know that many Windows computers are configured to run these files by default, without giving you a warning.

Regardless of the operating system that runs on your computer, we suggest you to enable the view of file extensions (this is by default hidden in most operating systems), so that you can know exactly what kind of file you’re about to open.

If you are a Windows user, then we recommend you to change the default application that will open the JavaScript files (.js or .jse) with Notepad and NOT Windows Script Host (WSH).

From now on, when you will try to attach a .js file in Gmail, you will receive a message that it will let you know that the file type is not allowed and it was “blocked for security reasons.” However, you will be able to use cloud storage such as Dropbox or Google Drive and just link the file from within the email. This way, Gmail will not block it, as the .js file is not attached to the email.

Do you think that Google has done well by blocking JavaScript files on its Gmail service?