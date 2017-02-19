GTA 6 Release Date Updated for 2018

Grand Theft Auto 5 was not only one of the best games released in its year, but also one of the best games period. The sequel to the 2008 smash hit GTA 4 has earned Rockstar, the studio behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise, even more credit and recognition. After the increasing success of every GTA iteration that has been released, it is hard to believe that Rockstar still finds ways to make the “next one” even better. Ever since the release of GTA 5 in 2013, fans have been desperately trying to get more information out of the Rockstar officials. To no avail, there has yet to be any confirmed, official news about GTA 6 in the media.
However, just because it’s not confirmed doesn’t mean that it’s not true. With that in mind, let’s shift over to the latest rumors flying around the GTA 5 fan base. It isn’t hard to imagine that a ton of speculation is going on revolving around GTA 6, and as you would expect most of it is borderline absurd or plain gibberish. However, there are some shreds of information that you could have no problem in believed to be true.
Such a piece of information is the fact that now, many believe that GTA 6 will be launched in 2018. There is of course, a logic behind this belief. If you look back chronologically at the previous versions of GTA, you will notice that they have all come out at approximately the same interval. GTA San Adreas was unleashed upon the world all the way back in 2004. The next amazingly executed installment, GTA 4, came out in 2008. This puts it at a 4 year interval. Going up, we have GTA 5, a game from 2013. That makes it a 5 year interval. We are now in 2017 and if the game were to respect the 4 year interval, we would have GTA 6 this year. Unfortunately, there are virtually zero chances of that happening due to the fact that Rockstar is preparing the release of Red Dead Redemption 2.
This could mean that the company might be moving to a 5 year interval instead of a 4 year one, as was the case with the transition from GTA 4 to GTA 5. If that were to happen, it would mean that GTA 6 would be out sometime during 2018.