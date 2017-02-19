GTA 6 could be released in 2018

It’s been four years since the release of Grand Theft Auto V and Rockstar is still silent about the future of the popular series. The company has revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released later this year however.

According to rumors from last year, the developer was set to released RDR 2 before GTA 6. If these rumors are true then gamers should expect to see GTA 6 coming within the next two years. The release of Red Dead Redemption 2 will allow the team at Rockstar to focus on the next game in the GTA series but new rumors suggest that a GTA Online style multiplayer will be coming to RDR 2. This could push the release date of GTA 6 back several years.

Hopefully GTA 6 is still a priority for Rockstar once RDR 2 has been released later this year. Previous rumors about the next game in the GTA series suggest that the game will be released in 2018 and it will follow the previous release trend seen in the series.

Those previous rumors also state that the game will be shipped with the next generation of consoles which could be released some time between 2018 – 2020. There has been no new information about these rumors however. This time period would certainly match with the development of GTA 6 considering some rumors from last year suggest that Rockstar has only just begun development on the game.

It’s thought that the next GTA game will feature VR or AR support however these rumors haven’t explained how this would work. It’s possible that the game will feature VR support and that it will be released for generation 8.5 which includes the Xbox Scorpio and PlayStation 4 Pro.