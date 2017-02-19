GTA V Online Valentine’s Day update

Rockstar has been celebrating Valentine’s Day this week and has announced a range of special offers and updates relating to the special day.
The first mode currently available is the “Till Death Do Us Part Adversary” mode where players battle it out in teams of up to four pairs. There is only one life for each pair and if one player dies, the other one commits suicide as they cannot ‘live without their partner’. The mode has two brand new maps and players who play any 2v2 mode will receive double GTA$ and RP. This promotion will be ending on February 27th so there’s plenty of time to collect bonus points and money.
In addition to this, there’s a 25% GTA$ bonus for all Biker Business sales and Special Cargo services. There is also a 50% discount on all Assistant Services which includes a large number of Valentine’s Day themed items.
Rockstar has also announced the dates for the next Grand Theft Auto Online Premium Races modes: “Duel” mode 14th – 20th and “Over and Under” from 20th – 27th. The developer has also confirmed that the “Duel” mode will be locked to all muscle class vehicles while “Over and Under” is exclusively for bikes.
It was also revealed that a Time Trial schedule is currently available for GTA V Online. The first mode is “Sawmill” which is available until the 19th while the “Cypress Flats” is available from February 20th – 26th.
This is also the final month for transferring data to the PC version of the game. Anyone with the Xbox 360 or PS3 versions of the game have until March 6th to transfer their game data over to the PC version of the game. After this date Rockstar will no longer be supporting the Xbox 360 and PS3 versions of the game.